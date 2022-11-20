Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

IXC opened at $41.07 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

