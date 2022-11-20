Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 38.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

