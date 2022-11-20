GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

