Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

