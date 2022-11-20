Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 43,138 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,138 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

