Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

