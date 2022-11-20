Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 88.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 61.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $279,720.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at $7,352,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,808 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.