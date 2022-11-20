Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 678,504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,743,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,904,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA RPV opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.
