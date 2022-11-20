Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SGDJ opened at $27.42 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

