Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,609 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

