Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $379.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,035,948 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,546. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

