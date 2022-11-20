Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.