Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth boosted its stake in BlackRock by 56.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $720.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $939.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.