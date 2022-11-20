1,495 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWO stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $315.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

