Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stake Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Centerspace worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Centerspace by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Centerspace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $66.80 on Friday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

CSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers International Group dropped their target price on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.