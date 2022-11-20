Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,332 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 13.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. SFL’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.