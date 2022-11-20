Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.23 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

