Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at $198,105,689.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,755,155 shares in the company, valued at $195,223,979.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 220,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,328. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

