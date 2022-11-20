Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,395 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in News were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in News by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

