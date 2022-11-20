Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.