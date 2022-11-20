Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 622 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OFIX stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

