Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.26% of Titan Machinery worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

