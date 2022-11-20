Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

