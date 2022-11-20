Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NYSE:BCC opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.10%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

