Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $362.46.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
