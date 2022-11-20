Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $362.46.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.