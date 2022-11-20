ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 920,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 548,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.24 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

