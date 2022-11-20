Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Employers by 709.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.22. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

EIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

