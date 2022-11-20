Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.53 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $481,064 over the last three months. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

