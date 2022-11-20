5,237 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.15.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

