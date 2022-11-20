Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.22% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

