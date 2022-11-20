Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CTS by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE:CTS opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

