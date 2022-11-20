Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of ePlus worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.23. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

