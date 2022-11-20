Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 11,106 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. abrdn plc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

