Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Univest Financial worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Univest Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $127,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $269,639.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

