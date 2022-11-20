First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,085 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 964,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

