Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

