Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GTY opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

