Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 113.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 173.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.