Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dillard’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.50.

NYSE:DDS opened at $359.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.43 and its 200 day moving average is $284.02. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

