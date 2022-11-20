Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Agilysys worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Agilysys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Agilysys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

AGYS opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

