Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.45 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems Price Performance

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,354,320.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

