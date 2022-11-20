Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

