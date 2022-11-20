Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.33% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChannelAdvisor

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $74,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $198,673. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

ECOM opened at $23.09 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

