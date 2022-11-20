Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 29,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Primo Water by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Trading Up 3.8 %

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

