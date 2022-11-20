Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at $8,739,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 179,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 123,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $730.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

