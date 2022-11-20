Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 949 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

