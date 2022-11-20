PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

