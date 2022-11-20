PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
PC Connection Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.70.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.