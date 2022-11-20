Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

