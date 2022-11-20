Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.56 Million Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $503,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 127.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $762.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

