Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

